Crystal Palace boss hails match-winner Jordan Ayew 

Rafael Nadal beats Taylor Fritz to clinch Mexican Open title World number two Rafael Nadal has won his third Mexican Open title after…

Fernandes earns Man United a point at Everton as Wolves compound Tottenham misery Bruno Fernandes was at his best as he aided Manchester United to earn a point…

Elmina Sharks hold Hearts of Oak as WAFA devour AshantiGold Kofi Kordzi was on target as Hearts of Oak were held to a scoring draw in Ghana…

Watford thump Liverpool to end unbeaten run Liverpool's 44-match unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an abrupt end…