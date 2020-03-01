Crystal Palace boss hails match-winner Jordan Ayew 

Roy Hodgson has praised Jordan Ayew after his latest goal guided Crystal Palace to a 1-0 victory over Brighton And Hove Albion in the Premier League.
The Ghanaian ended his five-game goal drought by scoring the only goal of the game that separated the two sides at the Amex Stadium.
Ayew struck with 20 minutes remaining after latching onto Christian Benteke's pass inside the box to claim victory for his side with the goal his seventh of the season in the league.
Speaking in his postmatch interview, Roy Hodgson hailed the impact of the Ghanaian who sealed a permanent move to the Eagles on a three-year deal following his season-long loan spell with them last season.
"Last year he did a great job on loan for us for the year. We made that loan permanent at the start of the season because we knew what he is, we knew what he could do.
"Of course, last year he didn’t score many goals and that was something which bothered him and I suppose was a factor for us. Are we going to get the goals out of him that we need? We knew what else he gives - but is he going to give us goals as well?
"That’s what he’s started to do this year. He’s scored a large proportion of our goals and he’s still contributing to the team in so many other ways.
He added: "His contribution without goals is enormous: that work rate, that desire, that constant thorn in the opposing team’s defence and also the fact that when we lose the ball he’s so quick to get back in position and help us defensively which is something you need and it’s contributed to our last two clean sheets."
The win moved Crystal Palace to 12th on the standings with 36 points after 28 matches. The Eagles will next host Watford at the Selhurst Park in Premier League matchday 29.