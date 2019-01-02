Jurgen Klopp says Pep Guardiola's side are world's best

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City are "still the best team in the world", despite his side being top of the Premier League and seven points ahead of the champions.
Klopp's side face City at Etihad Stadium on Thursday at 20:00 GMT.
City have lost two of their past three league games and are third, a point behind second-placed Tottenham.
But Klopp said facing City is "one of the most difficult games you can play in the modern football world".
"We have to be prepared as good as possible, we have to be brave, we have to be full of desire, angry, like in all the other games," said Klopp.
"But with the knowledge the opponent is, for me, still the best team in the world. Only the points changed, not the preparation for the game."
City, who won the league last season with a record 100 points, have not won in four games against Liverpool and drew 0-0 when the teams met at Anfield in October.
Liverpool, who are chasing their first league title since 1989-90, are the only unbeaten side in the league this season.
Source: BBC