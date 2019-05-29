Karela United ready to cash in on Diawisie Taylor

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Karela United, Eric Aligeidede has stated that the club is willing to cash in on striker Diawisie Taylor following reports of interest in his services by Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.
Diawisie Taylor has been in blistering form for the Nzema-based club in the ongoing Normalization Committee's Special Competiton, scoring 9 goals in 13 appearances.
His goals have propelled the club to the semifinal of the Special Competition. However, PRO of Karela United has disclosed that the goal poacher will be sold to any club once their valuation of the player is met.
"We Karela United are ready to sell Diawisie Taylor to any club that meets our demands," Public Relations Officer of the club, Eric Aligeidede told Alpha Radio in Kumasi.
"Age is on his side, he is just 19 years and his price is high so no club should come and mention any peanut price for Diawisie service because we mean business," he added.
Diawisie Taylor joined the Nzema-based outfit from Biabiani Gold Stars at the start of the Special Competition.
