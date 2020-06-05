Kenyan giants Gor Mahia turn to fans for financial bailout

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have turned to fans to bail them out of a financial crisis that has seen players from one of the country's biggest clubs go without pay for at least five months.
In an unexpected move, the record 19-time Kenyan champions are appealing to fans to convert loyalty points accrued by subscribers to a mobile phone company into cash for the club.
Known as "bonga" points, the loyalty scheme enables subscribers to start accumulating points as soon as they are registered, with extra points coming for extra data usage.
The points are usually redeemed to buy phone credit, data bundles or simply converted into cash, rather than fund Kenya's most successful football club - with Gor Mahia's 19 titles seven better than closest rivals AFC Leopards.
Meanwhile, the club's players will be hoping the unusual scheme pays off since many are facing eviction from their homes after being unable to pay rent.
Source: BBC