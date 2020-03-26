King Faisal confirm Andy Oduro Acheampong signing

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal have announced the signing of midfielder Andy Oduro Acheampong.
The attacking midfielder is the latest player to join the club in this transfer window after Samuel Akurugu. The Kumasi-based club have been busy in the transfer window to augment their team following their poor start to the season.
A club statement read: “We can today confirm the signing of Andy Oduro Acheampong. Oduro is an extremely versatile player and previous clubs include Star Madrid, Rainbow FC, and Corners babies. He is a gamechanger on his day. Welcome to the club Zola.”
King Faisal this week completed the signing of former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Samuel Akurugu.
The shot-stopper joined the Kumasi-based club on loan till the end of the season after passing his medical.
Akurugu has been without a club after ending his stay with Japanese lower-tier side Ococias Kyoto.
The Ghana Premier League returnees have not had the best of starts to the season as they sit bottom on the standings with 6 points. They are the only side yet to win a match in the Ghana Premier League.
King Faisal after 14 matches in the Ghana Premier League have conceded 29 goals and Akurugu's addition is seen as a welcome major one as he is expected to use his experience to help organise the defence.