Michael Akuffo worried about King Faisal league position

King Faisal midfielder has admitted he is concerned by their position after 14 matches of the Ghana Premier League.
The Ghana Premier League returnees have not had the best of starts as they sit bottom on the standings with 6 points. Akufo's King Faisal are the only side yet to win a match in the Ghana Premier League.
However, Akufo says the can have what it takes to turn things about when the league resumes.
"We are worried about where were are lying... I have not played a team where we are battling for relegation before. I am very worried but its part of the game."
"All we need to do is to have the right mindset that, we can turn things around when the league bounces back."
Michael Akuffo joined the Kumasi based side on a year deal ahead of 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
Akuffo has enormous experience playing in the domestic league after six years with the Porcupine Warriors.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League is on hold following government's directive that all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events, and religious events such as services in churches and mosques have been suspended for a month as part of measures to control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.
