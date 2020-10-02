Kotoko adopt Accra Sports Stadium as GFA announce venues for 2020/21 Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko have adopted the Accra Sports Stadium as their new home venue ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.
The Accra Sports Stadium is a Government-owned sports facility which is located at Osu, a suburb of the country’s capital (Accra) with a seating capacity of 40,000.
The decision for Porcupines to adopt the Accra Sports Stadium is as a result of the renovation works ongoing at the favourite home grounds, Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
A statement from the GFA confirming the venues submitted by clubs ahead of the new season read.
The GFA Club Licensing Board has announced the venues submitted by Premier and Division One League Clubs as part of the Licensing process for this season's domestic calendar.
As earlier published, the Club Licensing Board shall be embarking on an inspection tour of venues from Tuesday, October 06, to Friday, October 23, 2020 to validate that all necessary satisfactory requirements are met and approved for the season.
Below are the venues submitted by Premier and Division One League clubs for the 2020/2021 season.
Meanwhile, the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season has been slated to commence on the weekend of November 13 -15.