Kotoko begins training ahead of Ghana Premier League resumption

Asante Kotoko will commence training today ahead of the resumption of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.
The Porcupines will be training at the Adako Jachie to sharpen the rough edges after months of football inactivity.
The training comes after Asante Kotoko players and officials were put through testing for the coronavirus on Tuesday.
Competitive football has received the green light to resume following the government's lifting of the ban imposed on it on March 15, 2020.
The medical examination forms part of the club's requirement sanctioned by the government and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to precede the return to training.
Meanwhile, the GFA has announced that the 2020/2021 season will commence in November.
The nation’s flagship competition, the Ghana Premier League is expected to kick start from Friday, November 13, 2020. While, the Division One League kicks off on December 3, 2020. The Women’s Premier League is set to kick off on January 2, 2021.