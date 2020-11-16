Kotoko Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama arrives in Ghana

Newly signed Asante Kotoko midfielder Fabio Dos Santos Gama has touched down in Ghana.
The player today arrived at the Kotoka International Airport with his family and was picked up by the CEO Nana Yaw Anponsah.
Gama is expected to join his new Porcpines teammates soon to begin training. He has been the famous No.10 jersey for the 2020/21 season.
The 28-year-old joined Kotoko on a two-year deal after leaving Swedish side Jönköpings Sodra and will wear iconic shirt in his debut season for the Porcupines.
His arrival is expected to push the club to new heights as they also aim to win the Ghana Premier League and reach far in the CAF Champions League which begins in later this month.
Gama dos Santos has previously played for ABC FC, SE Gama, Itabaiana-SE, Operario-MS, Botafogo-SP amongst others in Brazil.
He has also played for IFK Värnamo in Sweden.
Meanwhile, Fabio Gama has expressed his excitement after joining the Porcupines.
“Hello everyone, I'm Fabio Game and I'm very happy and very excited to join this great club Asante Kotoko.
“I'm sure that together with a lot of work and dedication we will have a great season of success.
“We are Porcupine!!”, he said in the video posted on the Twitter page of the Kumasi-based club