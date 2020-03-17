Kotoko break camp over Ghana Premier League suspension

Asante Kotoko SC have given their players a two-week break following the suspension of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League over Covid-19.
The club who were scheduled to play Inter Allies on Monday, March 16 in Accra but had their match called off following the directive by government that all sporting activities should be put on hold as the country put measures in place to fight Covid-19.
Due to this travelled back to Kumasi from Accra and would wait for some 14 days before they resumed work at Adako Jachie.
Public Relations Officer, Kennedy Boakye Ansah revealed the development to Kotoko Media a short while ago and said the decision was arrived at after a meeting between Management and the technical team on Monday.
The decision to give the lads some respite comes after government' suspended some public activities, including football games, on Sunday night.
The GFA followed up shortly after with the suspension of 2019/2020 football season as part of measures to control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Ghana have recorded six Coronavirus cases but are yet to record any deaths.
The squad drew goalless against Elmina Sharks on Thursday and was camping in the camping in the national capital to face Inter Allies on Monday when everything changed on Sunday night.