Kotoko extends deal with GOIL

Asante Kotoko have renewed their sponsorship deal with petroleum company, Ghana Oil Company Limited, GOIL.
The details of the agreement are unknown.
Officials of the Porcupine Warriors that include General Manager and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club, Yves Gyembibi Cooker and George Amoakoh respectively signed the contract extension with GOIL representatives.
The Porcupine Warriors' penned a two-year-deal with the oil marketing company in May 2017, however, both parties have decided to renew the contract.
Coach Maxwell Konadu's side are currently fourth on the league table with 17 points and will welcome their regional rivals Ashanti Gold SC to the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday in match week 10 of the Ghana Premier League.