Go and sell Ghana football to the world – George Amoako to Hearts and Kotoko

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, George Amoako has implored Hearts of Oak and that of his outfit to promote a Good image of Ghana football when the two clubs lock horns in the London clash.
Ghana's two biggest clubs who share 44 League titles will be squaring off in a special Independence Anniversary commemorative match at the Barnet Stadium in London on March 7, 2020.
READ ALSO: GTV to telecast Hearts vs Kotoko London clash
Speaking at the launch of the clash, the executive council member of the Ghana Football Association indicated that the match offers the two clubs to show the outside world what Ghana football is about.
"This is an opportunity for both Hearts and Kotoko to showcase our game."
"Hearts and Kotoko are the two great clubs in Ghana and that is the basis for our invitation and we go to London show showcase to the world we are the two great clubs in ghana."
"We will play the football alright for 90 minutes on the green turf but the commemoration, friendliness and brotherliness will have to show, we should be able to exhibit our maturity to our fellow citizens who are residents abroad."
It has been confirmed that an English referee will be giving the task to officiate the contest and George Amoako has forewarned the players of both two teams to do way with 'reckless tackles.'
“The kind of tackles you do in this country, don't send it to London because if you repeat those tackles there, it is a straight red card”, the executive council members of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said.
READ ALSO: Sports Ministry cautions fans over visa acquisition ahead of Hearts-Kotoko clash in London
According to the organisers, Ghana Television will telecast live the Super Clash at the Barnet Stadium in London.
This is the first-ever clash between the two clubs to be played outside Ghana.