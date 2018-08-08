Kotoko coach Paa Kwesi Fabien thanks Simba club for invitation

Kumasi Asante Kotoko head coach Paa Kwesi Fabien has shown gratitude to Tanzania giants Simba S.C for inviting the Porcupine Warriors for an international friendly match.
Simba S.C invited Asante Kotoko for an international friendly in honor of their Simba Day celebration on 1, August 2018.
Paa Kwesi Fabien in a press conference ahead of the friendly game thanked Simba Club for the invitation.
"We want to thank Simba club for giving us this invitation. Most of you are aware in Ghana our league has been truncated due to circumstances beyond our control and so we were still preparing, we were training and playing matches until this invitation came in and I thought it came at the right time".
"Tanzania is a great nation, a Simba club as we all know is one of the biggest clubs in Tanzania, in East African football, so we are very privileged to be here to play against Simba, we are prepared and we want to give the fans a good game of football so that everybody will enjoy the football. Thank you once again."
"Fortunately because of the magic of TV, we see some of the matches Simba, Young Africans, Azam, we've been watching on Tv so I know a little bit about them but not too much. I just watch their match on Tv that's it.
