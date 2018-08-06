Kotoko announce 18-man squad to face Tanzanian side Simba SC

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced their 18-man squad to face Tanzanian side Simba SC in an international friendly.
The game is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.The game will mark the annual Simba Day Celebration in Tanzania.
The Porcupine Warriors are expected to arrive in the Tanzanian capital Dar es Salam on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, and play the game at the 60,000 capacity National Stadium the next day.
Full squad:
Goalkeepers(2): Felix Annan, Osei Kwame
Defenders(7): Amos Frimpong, Augustine Sefa, Samuel Frimpong, Wahab Adams, Nafiu Awudu, Emmanuel Owusu, Agyemang Badu
Midfielders(5): Akwasi Nti, Jordan Opoku, Prince Acquah, Douglas Owusu Ansah, Micheal Yeboah
Strikers(4): Osman Ibrahim, Sougne Yacouba, Obed Owusu, Frederick Boateng.
Simba currently have 3 Ghanaian players, James Kotei, Kwasi Asante and Nicholas Gyan.