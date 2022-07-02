Kotoko, Hearts of Oak granted License for CAF Inter Club Competitions

The Club Licensing Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has approved the License applications of Premier League Champions Asante Kotoko SC and MTN FA Cup winners Accra Hearts Of Oak SC to participate in the upcoming 2022/23 CAF Inter Club competitions.
The Club Licensing Department opened an application earlier in the month for clubs willing to participate in next seasons CAF Inter Club competitions to apply for license in line with the new CAF directives and timetable.
In total, three clubs, Asante Kotoko SC, Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Bechem United FC applied for licenses to compete in Africa.
Bechem United FC withdrew from the process after their defeat in the MTN FA Cup final to Accra Hearts of Oak SC.
Following the process, Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Asante Kotoko SC have received their official Award Letter with the necessary recommendations.
Both clubs have been given a deadline of July 31, 2022 by the Committee to fix all defects and comply with the recommendations on their match venues.
Asante Kotoko SC opted for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi and the Accra Sports Stadium was selected by Accra Hearts of Oak SC.
The Department and the Committee wish to thank the representatives of the two clubs, Jonas Djanie of Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi of Asante Kotoko SC for their cooperation and understanding during the licensing process.
The GFA has since transmitted all the documents on both clubs to CAF in accordance with the CAF Inter Club Licensing Regulations.
The two representatives of Ghana in Africa will continue the process with the registration of their players in the CAF CMS with the support of the IT Department of the GFA.