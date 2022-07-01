I don't need a technical director at Hearts of Oak - Samuel Boadu insists

Coach Samuel Boadu has insisted that he does not need a technical director at Hearts of Oak.
His reaction comes on the back of comments made by board member Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe that the current technical team can't conquer Africa as they are too weak.
Speaking in an interview Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe said the 36-year-old tactician is not the right person to lead the side for the foreseeable future.
“I have a problem with Hearts’ technical direction of the club. Most of the players appear to be indisciplined in the team and are either aged or lazy,” he told Angel FM.
"I strongly doubt that the technical team can do well in Africa. Hearts of Oak is a big club and must always be in the hands of a big coach like Attuquayefio. “I believe the current technical team can’t carry us far,” he added.
Boadu in an interview with Asempa FM on Friday maintained he is happy with his technical team and does not need a technical director.
"It's up to the board and management to decide but at the moment, I don't need a helping hand," he told Accra-based Asempa FM.
"I am happy with my technical team. We have achieved success since joining the club so there is no need for a helping hand," he added.
Hearts of Oak have won the 2021/22 FA Cup against Bechem United and will represent the country in the next season's CAF Confederations Cup.