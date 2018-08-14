Kotoko player Daniel Darkwah finally undergoes a shoulder surgery

Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender Daniel Darkwah has undergone a successful shoulder surgery according to the club.
The surgery which was expected to be done earlier was done successfully at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital according to the club.
The former Aduana defender could not make many appearances for Kotoko due to the injury the last term and is yet to play this season.
Several stakeholders and the club's fans were angry about how the management of the club were slow to pay the fee needed for the surgery. This became the talk of the town but the club have now acted accordingly.
A statement from the club indicates that player is expected to be fully fit within eight weeks.