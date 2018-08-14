Kotoko form new management team

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have formed a new management team led by George Amoako as the Chief Executive Officer.
The new Kotoko management is made up of eleven new members including Edmund Ackah and Nana Kwame Danquah who will be Accra Representative and Deputy respectively.
Yaw Amo Sarpong who is a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has been appointed as the Policy Analyst.
Lawyer Samuel Sarfo Duku is the Communication Director and has been tasked to constitute members of the communication team.
Caleb Adams has been hired as the psychologist for the team with Dr Jerry Pratt Newton as Medical Team.