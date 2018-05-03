Kotoko deny reports of Paa Kwesi Fabin's resignation

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, have denied reports making rounds that, their head Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has resigned from his post.
Reports in the media this afternoon indicated that, the under-fire manager had parted ways with Kotoko following their 3-1 lost to Karela in the Ghana Premier League played on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
The club responded with a post on Twitter that, Paa Kwesi Fabin is still at post and is currently preparing the team for their next game against Bechem United.
Paa Kwesi Fabin, who replaced Steve Pollack as coach of Kotoko has come under huge pressure from the fans after enduring a tough start to life at the club.
Kotoko have won four, drawn two and lost five of their opening eleven Ghana Premier League games.
They have not won in their last two games after losing to Hearts of Oak and Karela United.