We thank God we lost by 3-1 - Kotoko Coach

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, says he is grateful to God after his side were thumped 3-1 by Karela United in the midweek edition of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) played on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
Kotoko lost their second successive GPL game in less than a week and the coach feels he should be grateful for not losing by a more embarrasing goals considering how Karela played.
"They scored two goals in the first half and scored one in the second half, if not for the brilliance of our goalkeeper, they would have scored more", he explained.
"So we thank God we lost by three goals to one," Fabin told the media after the game.
Kotoko were blown away by the Nzema based side and fans are already calling for the head of head coach Fabin.
Karela took the lead in the 23rd minute through Ibrahim Morro only for Sonnie Yacouba to bring Kotoko to a level draw in the 33rd minute of the first half.
Ganiyu Ismail made no mistake from a spot as he scored a penalty on the stroke of the half-time to make it 2-1 to in favour of Karela.
Kotoko searched for the equalizer but Maxwell Baakoh scored in the 72nd minute as Karela won 3-1.
