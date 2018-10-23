Kotoko supporters dares Normalization Committee 

Ashanti Regional Circles chairman of Kotoko Obeng Sekyere has fired a warning that should the Normalization committee fail to allow Kotoko represent Ghana in the Confederations Cup, the supporters will halt everything that has to do with football.
“We will make their work difficult for them. They will feel the heat like what happened at KNUST, We have started putting ourselves together waiting for the verdict from a meeting we hear they are having with our management” Obeng Sekyere speaking on Oyerepa FM in Kumasi.
Kotoko played in the Confederations Cup last season but were knocked out by CARA Brazzaville in the early stages, but due to the termination of the current season league, the regulations of the game makes the champions of the previous competitions, thus the domestic league and the FA Cup the legitimate candidates for the following season and Kotoko want the rules to be implemented to the fullest.
“Should they say anything contrary to our expectations, we will take buses to Accra. Our first will be at the GFA premises and then to the Flagstaff house. This is Kumasi, Ashanti they should beware. The doubting Thomases will be ashamed” he added
On Friday, 19 October 2018, the Normalization Committee in consultation with the clubs at a meeting agreed that Ghanaian clubs should pull out of Africa Club competition next season following the premature end to the league campaign
Kotoko have meanwhile submitted a petition to the Ghana FA seeking to reverse the decision not to submit them for the CAF Confederation Cup.