Dormant league costing Kotoko big sponsorship deals -George Amoako

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO) George Amoako has revealed that the club is missing out on big sponsorship deals as a result of the inactive football season.
Undercover reporter Anas Aremeyaw Anas conducted an investigation which captured referees as well as football officials taking money to influence matches. The undercover journalist on 6th and 7th June 2018, premiered the investigative piece at the Accra Conference Center.
FIFA/CAF upon this, appointed a Normalization Committee to bring Ghana football back to normalcy.
According to the Kotoko CEO, the halt of the football competitions has cost the club big sponsorship deals.
“I have always said this. That Kotoko deserves more of these big sponsorship deals in order to increase the revenue of the club. It is the only way we can grow the club and achieve what we want to achieve.” he added.
“But because there is no football at the moment we could not get those big sponsorships.”
He assured the club's fraternity of getting massive sponsors on board once the season kicks off.
“I agree with you if you say the four sponsorships we have are small. Yes. But let me assure all of you here that we are seriously working to get on board more bodies to sponsor us. Very soon once competitive season resumes we shall get those deals done.” he explained.