Kotoko to play Great Olympics in friendly

Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Great Olympics are set to engage in a friendly ahead of the start of the Ghana Premier League.
According to Saint Osei, Communications Director for Olympics, the "Wonder Club", will be engaging in a series of friendly ahead of the upcoming domestic top-flight championship with Eleven Wise on Sunday and Asante Kotoko on an unconfirmed date likely to be December 8.
He noted that management of Olympics is not leaving any stone unturned in their bid for the club to stay in the League and also called for fair play and officiating.
At the GFA Extra-Ordinary Congress, 64 of the 120 delegates approved of the decision for Great Olympics and King Faisal to partake in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
The decision means the new league season will have 18 teams instead of the standard 16 which has been the norm for many years.
However, at the end of that 2019/20 campaign, 5 teams would be relegated whereby 3 teams would be promoted from Division One to have the regular of 16 teams for the 2020/2021 campaign.
Great Olympics over the weekend edge Sekondi Hasaacs at Saint Aquinas park. The Dade Boys had to fight from behind to beat the Sekondi-based team 2-1.
Meanwhile, they have bolstered their attack with the signing of Emmanuel Clottey. Clottey have rejoined the club he won the 2007 Ghana Premier League top scorer at.
The GFA on Wednesday, November 20 announced that the long wait for domestic football is over as the various Leagues will commence on December 21.