Kotoko to sign Medeama's Justice Blay on permanent deal

Asante Kotoko are eager to secure the services of Medeama SC midfielder Justice Blay on a permanent deal.
According to reports, the midfielder has impressed the technical handlers since his switch to the Kumasi based club on a season-long loan and the club wants to purchase him outright.
The 27-year has been a mainstay in coach Kjetil Zachariassen's team as they have progressed to the second round of the CAF Champions league.
Following his splendid display for the Reds, he has been invited to the Black Stars 'B' for the 2020 CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso.
Blay has a three-year contract with two-time MTN FA Cup champions Medeama SC.
Blay will be expected to shore up the midfielder as the Reds host Tunisia side Etoile dU Sahel on Sunday, September 15 at the Baba Yara Stadium.