CAFCL: Liberian referee Hassen Corneh to handle Kotoko-Etoile du Sahel clash

CAF have appointed Liberian referee Hassen Corneh to officiate the first leg of the CAF Champions League clash between Asante Kotoko and Tunisian club Etoile du Sahel.
The 31-year-old will be assisted on the lines by compatriots Sekon S.Kanneh Jnr and Joel Wonka Doe as the assistant line one and two respectively.
Jerry Yekeh will serve as the fourth referee while veteran Nigerian football administrator, Alhaji Babagana Kalli will serve as the match commissioner.
The Porcupines after eliminating Kano Pillars 4-3 on aggregate will take on the Tunisian giants on September 15, 2019 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.