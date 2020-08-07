Kotoko unveils Nana Yaw Amponsah as new CEO (videos+photos)

Nana Yaw Amponsah has been unveiled as the new Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.
The unveiling ceremony took place at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi after the football administrator was named the Porcupines CEO succeeding George Amoako.
The arrival of Nana Yaw Amponsah at the Sports Hotel
The club has been without a substantive CEO since the new board was installed in May 2020 and Yaw Adu who is a board member has been acting as a CEO since George Amoako’s departure on June 10, 2020.
Nana Yaw Amponsah has been tasked with transforming the club into one of the best football brands on the continent.
Nana Yaw Amponsah holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon, and a Master’s Degree in Sports Law and Practice from the Leicester DE Montfort University, UK.
From 2008 to 2018, he was a Licensed Player Agent/Intermediary and transferred over 50 players from Ghana and almost 100 across the globe, which brought huge revenues to Ghanaian Clubs in the process.
Asante Kotoko board member Kofi Abban has heaped praises on their new CEO. According to him, Nana Yaw Amponsah is the best man for the job and he wishes him well.
He tweeted: Congratulations to Nana Yaw Amponsah, the new Chief Executive of our dear club Kumasi Asante Kotoko.
Big responsibility but there’s no one better suited for this job than you.
You have the full support of the Board.
May God bless this partnership.
