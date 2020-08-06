I’m back to contribute to Kotoko’s progress – Danlad Ibrahim

Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim claims he has returned from his loan spell at Berekum Chelsea to contribute to the progress of Asante Kotoko and not to compete with anyone for the no. 1 spot.
The 17-year-old goalkeeper went on a season-long loan with Berekum Chelsea where he was their no 1 shot-stopper in the voided 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign.
He registered an impressive eight clean sheets in 14 league appearances last season.
The youngster has returned to his parent club following the end of his loan deal and has shared that his aim is to propel the club to greater heights.
"I'm back to win trophies with Kotoko not to compete with anyone Goalkeeper It's saddening to leave Berekum Chelsea but it was just loan deal," he told Ashh FM.
"It was a successful and memorable moment at Berekum Chelsea."
"I'm not rushing to be the number one for Asante Kotoko because I have more years in my career but anytime Kotoko give me an opportunity I will try best to help Kotoko."
"I'm coming back to Kotoko to help win trophies & not to compete with any goalkeeper."
Danlad played for Ghana at the 2017 Africa U17 Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2017 FIF U17 World Cup in India.