Kudus Mohammed ruled out for 'several months' - Ajax confirms

Ajax has provided an update on the injury of Ghana international attacker Kudus Mohammed.
Kudus' Champions League debut against Liverpool on Wednesday night came to a disappointing end after suffering an injury early in the game.
Fresh from scoring his debut goal for the Dutch giants over the weekend, the 20-year-old went down in the six-minute, clutching his right leg after a clash with Liverpool Fabinho.
After three minutes of on-pitch treatment, it became apparent that his time in the Group D matchday one fixture had ended as he walked off the pitch, his place taken by Quincy Promes.
After further examinations, the Amsterdam based club has given the latest on Kudus' injury.
According to Ajax, the former FC Nordjaelland star has suffered a meniscus injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for several months.
Kudus who joined the Ajax Amsterdam on a five-year deal until June 30, 2025, from Danish SuperLiga club FC Nordsjaelland this summer has been a bargain.
The attacker has put been putting in good performances his switch. He has featured 3 times in the Eredivisie Divisie, contributing in four goals (1 goal, 3 assists) as well as twice being named the Man-of-the-Match.