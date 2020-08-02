Kudus Mohammed to train with Ajax teammates for the first time since transfer

Kudus Mohammed is poised to train with his new Ajax teammates for the first time since his £9m transfer was completed.
The Ajax prodigy will commence training with the Amsterdam club this week. The attacker who joined the Dutch side last month on a 5-year deal is yet to train with the team due to the club being on break.
Ajax have commenced training ahead of the 2020/21 campaign which is expected to begin on 12 September 2020 and to conclude on 16 May 2021.
The club have revealed that Kudus will begin training with the club on Tuesday, August 4. He will for the first time train with his new teammates together with Dusan Tadic and André Onana who all couldn’t join the team in the opening day of training.
Meanwhile, Aston Villa Youth coach and former Netherlands midfielder George Boateng is hoping Kudus Mohammed hits the ground running at his Ajax when the season commences.
The former Netherlands midfielder has advised Kudus on what to do to adapt to the style of Dutch football.
"I just hope that he settles down quickly because Holland culture is different, everyone speaks English that helps but he has to try and understand the culture of football which is a lot of possession-based, you cant give the ball away no matter you have to be patient ... so he has to learn the culture of the football quickly because it would be totally different from where he came from (FC Nordsjaelland)
Kudus Mohammed will wear jersey number 20 at his new club.