Kurt Okraku confirms GPL games will be live on TV from matchday 3

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku have confirmed that football-loving fans will have access to watch their beloved clubs on TV from the next round of Ghana Premier League matches (GPL).
The GPL has been without a broadcasting partner following the mutual contract termination with Chinese based firm StarTimes TV months ago hence no matches have telecasted so far in the 2019/20 season.
The GFA last month announced that seven seven broadcasting companies have submitted their offers to telecast the Ghana Premier League.
Speaking to Joy FM on Saturday, January 4, Kurt Okraku disclosed that they will name a new TV right partner ahead of matchday 3.
According to him, the Television Broadcast Company will also cover the various GFA-organised competitions.
“The Football Association is very much committed to giving access to everyone in the nation and beyond to consume our league.”
"The last two weeks have been challenging, doing due diligence on companies that have made the bids. By the third week, matches will be broadcast by some TV stations.”
“We are not only looking at the Ghana Premier League, but we are also looking at giving the needed visibility to the Women’s football and Division one football,” he added.
The league entered week 2 this weekend while other domestic competitions are expected to start this month.