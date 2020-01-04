VIDEO: Hearts of Oak hold final training in Tarkwa ahead Medeama clash

Hearts of Oak have held their final training session ahead of the matchday 2, 2019/20 Ghana Premier League encounter against Medeama SC.
The Phobians will be playing as guest to the two-time FA Cup champions at the Akoon park on Sunday, January 5.
Hearts will be hoping to bounce back after losing the matchday 1 opener against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium which days later led to the sacking of their coach Kim Grant.
Interim coach Edward Odoom oversaw his team as they put the final touches in Tarkwa.
Medeama however, will be looking to compound the misery of the Accra based club, as their confidence is high following their 3-1 away win over Ebusua Dwarfs.
Also, Medeama has confirmed that the pitch is ready to host the crunch match on Sunday at 3:00 pm.
