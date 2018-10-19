Kwadwo Asamoah eyes Milan derby triumph

Ghanaian defender Kwadwo Asamoah is eyeing a win in the Milan derby as his side, Inter Milan come up against AC Milan.Asamoah's Inter Milan will lock horns with nemesis AC Milan on Sunday evening at the San Siro Stadium.
The 29-year-old, who joined the Nerazzurri from Juventus during the summer transfer window, has described the clash to Inter TV as crucial for the club and the fans.
"Inter are on the right track, after the derby there will be the Champions League and the derby will give us a boost also for Barcelona, ?? the stadium will be full and it's one more reason to get a good result”, he said.
The host, after the derby, will play La Liga Champions Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening.