Kwadwo Asamoah helps Inter Milan win 'memorable' Milan derby

Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah helped Inter Milan win against AC Milan in a Milan derby on Sunday night at the San Siro Stadium in the Italian Serie A.
Asamoah, who played his first Milan Derby yesterday since joining the Nerazzurri, was instrumental in Inter Milan's 1-0 victory over nemesis AC Milan.
The 29-year-old described the Milan Derby triumph as one of the most 'memorable' days in his career.
"Today is one of the most memorable days of career, thanks to a consistent @Inter winning a memorable #DerbyMilano on my debut in the #InterMilan fixture. Just special!! #Inter," Asamoah posted on twitter.
A pinpoint cross from Matias Vecino found Mauro Icardi who planted a header into an unguarded net in injury time to steal all three points for the host.
Inter Milan will play La Liga champions Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening.