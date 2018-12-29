Kwadwo Asamoah: We are stil capable of improving

Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has spoken after he put in another good performance against Empoli on Saturday afternoon.
This is how he saw the game: "This is a very important win, winning games like this is always important for your league season.
It’s certainly a good thing to end the year with a win. Keita’s goal? It’s worth a lot to us because it’s allowed us to pick up the three points.
He’s starting to play at his peak levels. My first few months at Inter? They’ve been intense and emotional, and in the next six months we have to improve even more: I’m convinced that we can do even better than what we’re doing. The best moment so far? I think the win at home against Tottenham – Vecino’s goal was a very emotional moment.
We want to achieve important objectives next year. It’s difficult to make promises in football, but we’ll give everything in terms of commitment. I would like to wish all Inter fans a great 2019."
Read also: Kwadwo Asamoah shines as Inter pip Empoli 1-0