Kwame Baah joins Kotoko

Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of former Inter Allies goalkeeper Kwame Baah on a three-year deal.
The Black Meteors, shot-stopper signed on the dotted lines at the club’s secretariat in Kumasi on Thursday after passing his mandatory medicals
The Porcupines are supplementing their squad following their return to Africa where they will compete in the 2019/20 CAF Champions League.
The goalkeeper made his competitive debut in 2015 with Kpando Hearts of Lions in the Division-One League.
Kwame Baah featured for the Ghana U-20, Black Satellites, at the 2015 U20 African Cup of Nations, playing an important role in the third-place match by stopping a penalty.
He subsequently received a call up for the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup, assuming the role of reserve goalkeeper for the side.
Kwame Baah also featured in the Black Satellites four qualifier games for the 2017 U-20 African Cup of Nations.
