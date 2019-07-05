Justice Blay completes move to Kotoko

Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Medeama Sporting Club winger Justice Blay on a season-long loan.
The versatile offensive player signed his contract papers at the club's secretariat on Thursday after passing his routine medical earlier on in the day.
Asante Kotoko reached an agreement with Medeama SC for the transfer of Justice Blay last week, but the deal was delayed to enable the player to go through all the pre-contract requirements.
Blay's capture follows that of Ampem Dacosta who penned a three-year deal with the Reds on Thursday.
The Porcupines are supplementing their squad following their return to Africa where they will compete in the 2019/20 CAF Champions League.
