GFA attempted to bribe Anas - Kweku Baako

Veteran journalist and Editor-in-chief of the Crusading Guide Newspaper, Malik Kweku Baako, has revealed that, some Ghana Football Association(GFA) tried to bribe investigative journalist, Anas Aremeaya Anas, to shiled his yet to be released expose.
This, he said, is in connection with an investigative piece titled "Number 12", which is set to be released on June 6, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre, which has been linked with some football administrators in teh country.
There have been accusations against the Ghana Football Association of being a corrupt institution, but for lack of evidence, no one has been nailed to the cross.
Anas, one of the finest investigative journalist in Ghana, has however undertaking an investigation into Ghana football and has come out with evidence which will be released on June 6, 2018.
Kweku Baako who has worked closely with Anas revealed that, some members of the GFA tried to bribe Anas to stop him from coming out with the evidence.
Mr. Baako told Randy Abbey on Metro TV’s 'Good Morning Ghana' programme on Thursday, May 17, 2018 that: “Look, this one, this GFA one, there was an attempt to bribe him, OK”.
He said “there was an attempt because there is a lawyer – and I’m sorry I won’t mention his name, of course, he may know it's him, maybe he is watching us – who is close to Anas and who knew that this job was going on, and I think he went and did some ‘Okro mouth’, so, somebody now tries to give him money to go and give to Anas".
“The lawyer took the money and was scared to go and deliver it to Anas. So, eventually, he [the lawyer] had to go back to the man and say: ‘[I couldn’t deliver the bribe], take it’. But of course, we have found out. He is a lawyer, very good lawyer, prominent lawyer”, Mr Baako added.
Kweku Baako has reiterated that, personalities who will be seen in the video will not be able to redeem their image again.