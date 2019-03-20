Laryea Kingston dares Kwesi Appiah to explain his Black Stars call-ups

Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston, has called for Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah, to offer reasons behind his squad selections.
Kingston has made his comments on the wake of Ghana’s 2019 AFCON qualifier against Kenya this weekend, with the squad having been named last week.
Some notable names were left out of the squad which has generated some public debate.
And according to Laryea, the public needs some explanations to the players called up for national assignment.
“I think it is very important because this is a national duty so the citizens will like to know the reason why certain players were called.
“Press conferences are very necessary and if the coach is comfortable then it should happen because it is very important,” he told Citi TV.
The Black Stars, who’ve already qualified for the 2019 AFCON along with Kenya, face the Harambee Stars on Saturday 23 March at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium.
The team will travel to face Rwanda in Kigali in an international friendly.
