AFCON 2019 Q: Daniel Opare replaces Andy Yiadom in Black Stars squad

Royal Antwerp defender Daniel Opare has recieved a late call up to the Black Stars, after reading defender Andy Yiadom pulled out due to an injury.
Yiadom who has been one of the best right backs in the English Championship was in line to play for the Black Stars ahead of the AFCON 2019 clash with Kenya.
He has now been replaced by Opare in the squad due to an injury.
Daniel Opare makes a return to the Black Stars after a six months absence.
The Black Stars will play Kenya on March 23, 2019 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the last AFCON qualifier.
Both teams have already booked a place in Egypt but will battle it out to see who tops the table.
Kenya is leading with 7 points witht the Black Stars on 6 points.
Opare was part of Ghana's squad for the 2014 World Cup and was also an integral part in the U-20 team that won the 2009 World Cup.
