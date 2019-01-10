Legendary DR Congo and TP Mazembe goalkeeper Robert Kidiaba elected member of parliament

Flamboyant retired Congolese goalkeeper Robert Kidiaba, famous for his bum-hop celebrations, has been elected a Member of Parliament for Upper Katanga - Lubumbashi City in the just concluded elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Kidiaba, who in his playing days dazzled many football fans with his bum dance in his goal area, is the new MP for the Upper Katanga Province.
The 42-year-old quit active football in 2015 to join politics under the opposition National Party for Democracy and Development.
The decorated shot-stopper made his debut for the national team in 2002 and went on to feature in 11 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches for the central African nation.
Aside from his illustrious football career, the shot-stopper also worked as an ambassador for the Peace One Day charity.
His trademark celebrations amazed some, enthralled others and baffled many, and remains one of the greatest football celebrations of all time.
Watch his Trademark celebration here:
Kidiaba is assistant coach of top Congolese side TP Mazembe where his legend forms part of the team’s glittering folklore.
During his stint with TP Mazembe, he helped the wealth Congolese club to three Caf Champions League titles between 2009 and 2015.
Kidiaba joins a growing list of former footballers including the current President of Liberia George Weah who have successfully ventured into politics after retiring.
