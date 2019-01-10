CAF CL: SuperSport TV confirms broadcast of matches

By Michael Duah

Giants sports television channel, SuperSport has confirmed to broadcast four CAF Champions League matches this weekend, featuring Al Ahly, Orlando Pirates, Lobi Stars and Mamelodi Sundowns.

SuperSport publicised the information on its Twitter on Thursday, 24 hours before the first game between Lobi Stars and Mamelodi Sundowns in Makurdi.

