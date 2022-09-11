Maiden edition of National Fitness Day in pictures

The National Fitness Day initiative finally kicked off on Saturday, September 10, 2022 with hundreds of people from all walks of life participating in the event.
Scores of people including students, security personnel, keep fit clubs, workers and some sports enthusiasts joined H.E, the Vice President, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif and other participants to take a walk through some principal streets of Accra after converging at the Accra Sports stadium.
The aim of the event was to create the awareness of the numerous benefits of Fitness and physical activity and to encourage Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of indulging in Fitness in order to prevent certain diseases.
In a short address after the walk, the Vice President stated that Ghana will be more productive when the citizens are healthy.
He advised citizens to take advantage of the initiative and participate in Fitness activities for improved health.
On his part the Minister for youth and Sports expressed his profound gratitude to all who made the event a great success and sent his heartfelt appreciation to all the sponsors who contributed in diverse ways to make the event a success.
He reiterated that the Fitness Day Initiative had come to stay and is expected to be observed on the second Saturday of every month across the country.