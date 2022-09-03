Sports Minister invites Ga Mantse to inaugural National Fitness Day

The Minister of Youth and Sports Hon Mustapha Ussif and the Mayor of Accra Hon Elizabeth Sackey paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II on Friday.
The purpose of the visit was to officially invite the Ga Mantse to the inaugural National Fitness Day.
He used the opportunity to explain to the King the objective and benefits of National Fitness Day. Among them are the following:
a. To promote good physical and mental health
b. To promote community and national cohesion.
b. To create awareness about fitness and health issues.
c. To promote community sports and recreation.
d. To provide a platform for talent discovery.
e. To provide active patriotism, good citizenry and integration.
f. To help lower blood pressure and improve heart health.
The King and his elders welcomed us joyously, accepted our invitation, and encouraged us to spread the importance of physical activities to all and sundry.
The inaugural National Fitness Day would be held on Saturday, September 10th in Accra and across all 16 regions. Subsequently, it will be held on the second Saturday of every month.