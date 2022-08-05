Malta Guinness unveiled as Ghana Women's Premier League headline sponsor

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have announced Malta Guinness as the official headline sponsor of the Ghana Women’s Premier League ahead of the 2022/23 season.
The deal will see Malta Guinness sponsor the women’s top flight until the 2024/25 season with the deal worth ten million Ghana cedis (GH₵ 10,000,000.00).
The official announcement took place at the Secretariat of the GFA in Accra on Friday, August 5, 2022.
The GFA will earn GHC 10 million from the sponsorship agreement beginning with the 2022/2023 campaign, including corporate items.
“Football in Ghana is an incredible unifier which connects people from all walks of life, daily. From the street corners to the hallways of big corporates, football conversations and matches bring joy and inspire greatness among people,” said Estella Muzito, Marketing Director of Guinness Ghana.
“Women’s football has in recent years taken its much-deserved place as a premium sporting spectacle which attracts thousands of fans and supporters.
Estella added that, “Malta Guinness’ decision to sponsor the Women’s Premier League in Ghana is in line with our mission to fuel a world of good. The incredibly talented women who play the game, the officials, the Football Association and the fans will be energized in their support of their favourite teams and Malta Guinness will be there to refresh them all the way.”
The GFA President Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku on his part commended the beverage company for its commitment to ensuring success in the sport.
“The leadership of the Ghana Football Association has shown commitment to the growth of the Women’s Football for which reason we increased the number of participating teams from 16 to 20. Another timely intervention from the GFA was to supply free footballs and other valuable equipment to these clubs. We enrolled players on the YEA for monthly allowances and also made the matches in the Women’s Premier League available on Max TV.
“I am filled with joy announcing this landmark agreement with Malta Guinness. I would like to thank the management of Guinness Ghana for believing in my leadership and choosing to work with us. The Ghana Football Association will continue to project our brands to make them attractive to corporate Ghana and the world at large. In passing, I want to call on other companies to emulate this example and come on board to help develop and grow the sport”.
Corporate Relations Director of Guinness Ghana, Sylvia Owu-Asunkomah added that “we are delighted to partner with the GFA in this dream of bringing back the love of women’s game. Guinness Ghana has a long-standing history of supporting football in Ghana. Today, we are excited to yet again, chart a new partnership with the GFA with this agreement to are committed to the progressive portrayal of women across all spheres of life and this sponsorship with our premium brewed nonalcoholic brand, Malta Guinness, is just one of the ways to illustrate that commitment.”
“As a business committed to championing inclusion and diversity across our entire business, we want to ensure that culture permeates every aspect of our communities and sports. This partnership is the ideal opportunity to offer our women athletes the platform to showcase their greatness and can-do spirit; an ideal that drives at the core of what Malta Guinness is.”
The GWPL is scheduled to kick start in October.