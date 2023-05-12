Malta Guinness Women’s League final: Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies to battle it out for glory today

There’s plenty to play for in the final of the 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.
Holders Ampem Darkoa Ladies who are desperate to retain the title must dig deep to overcome four-time winners Hasaacas Ladies at Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex at Abrankese on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Both sides left it late to qualify for the finals having won their last matches in their respective zones to advance to the final.
Ampem Darkoa Ladies overcame Ashtown Ladies 5-1 at Techiman while Hasaacas Ladies needed a second half goal to beat Faith Ladies at the Sekondi Gyandu Park.
In their zonal games, the Sekondi-based club won 12 out of the 18 games they played, losing three and drawing the other three. While scored a whopping 38 goals, they only conceded 13 with their top scorer, Doris Boaduwaa scoring nine of those 38 goals.
Ampem Darkoa, on the other hand, managed nine wins and four draws, losing five games out of 18. They were superior in terms of goals as they netted 46 times while conceding 21. Mary Amponsah was 16 times on the scoresheet for the club, just one shy of the league’s top scorer, Princess Owusu.