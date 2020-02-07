Man-of-the-Match Afriyie disappointed for fluffing his lines in Hearts-AshantiGold stalemate

Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Barnie Afriyie has expressed his disappointment after failing to find the back of the net in the 0-0 draw against Ashanti Gold SC on match week eight of the Ghana Premier League on Thursday.
The Phobians couldn't convert their chances during their goalless draw with the Miners at the Accra Sports stadium.
Hearts started in a lively fashion as they came close to scoring early on. A howler from Frank Boateng provided a great opportunity for Daniel Afriyie but he blasted his effort over the bar from six yards.
He again latched onto a through pass from Nurudeen Aziz in the second half in the penalty box but the attacker tame effort was saved by Frank Boateng.
Afriyie, who was adjudged Man-of-the-Match said, "I feel very bad for not scoring because football is all about scoring when you work out at training and come into the game and you didn't score it's disgraceful so I think I'm sad for not scoring today."
Hearts of Oak are currently 9th on the league table with 11 points while Ashanti Gold maintained their 4th position with 14 points after eight matches.
Hearts of Oak will face current champions Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park on matchday nine of the Ghana Premier League.