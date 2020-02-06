PHOTOS: Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey gifts fan signed jersey 

Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey has presented a signed jersey to Mr Abbey a true die-hard fan of the club.
The ceremony took place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday. The physically challenged fan of the Rainbow club, Mr Abbey is believed to have not missed a home game for decades.
The presentation comes days after Nettey took to social media to ask for the contact of the avid fan after their matchday 6 encounter against Asante Kotoko.
Nettey who joined the Phobians last month on a free transfer has been a revelation in the middle of the pitch for the Ghana Premier League club.
Due to his splendid performance, he has been shortlisted for the Hearts of Oak Player of the Month for January.