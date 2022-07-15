Prime News Ghana

Manchester United hit Melbourne Victory for four in Australia

By primenewsghana
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Erik ten Hag maintained his 100 percent start to pre-season as Manchester United came from behind to beat Melbourne Victory 4-1 at the MCG.

United were made to work for victory in the first leg of their tour of Australia, with Chris Ikonomidis rounding off a clinical counter to hand Melbourne a shock fifth-minute lead.

But Scott McTominay's deflected equaliser and Anthony Martial's second pre-season goal in the space of three minutes at the end of the first half saw United turn the game around in an instant.

READ ALSO: Manchester United thrash Liverpool in Thailand friendly

Ten Hag made 10 half-time alterations but United retained control against a tiring Melbourne, and hit four goals in successive pre-season games thanks to Marcus Rashford's third and a late own goal from Edmond Lupancu.

What's next for Man Utd?

United remain in Melbourne for Tuesday's pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace (11.10am), before travelling to Perth to face Aston Villa on July 23 (10.45am).