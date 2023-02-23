Manchester United knock Barcelona out of Europa League

Antony scored his 6th goal for Manchester United to send his through to the last 16 of the Europa League after a 2-1 victory against Barcelona (4-3 on aggregate) at Old Trafford.
Bruno Fernandes had an early chance in the opening minutes after a pinpoint ball from Casemiro evaded Barcelona’s defence. The Portuguese midfielder got a shot off, but Marc-André ter Stegen managed to make himself big, and save it with his right leg.
In the 18th minute, Robert Lewandowski scored his first Europa League goal of the season after Fernandes pulled back Alejandro Balde’s arm in the box, conceding a penalty. David De Gea got a hand on Lewandowski’s shot from the spot, but the ball hit the inner post before going in.
It was an instant response from United after the break, with Fred scoring the equaliser in the 47th minute, after Fernandes’ pass was straight into the path of the Brazilian, who took a nice touch before the ball hit his shin and sped past Ter Stegen into the bottom corner.
Antony, who came on for Wout Weghorst at half-time, scored United’s winner in the 73rd minute. Luke Shaw managed to keep the ball in play with a backheel to Fernandes who brushed aside Raphinha to set up Alejandro Garnacho. The youngster’s shot is blocked, as is Fred’s follow-up, before it rolls out to Antony. He manages to curl an effort around Ter Stegen and into the left corner.
Up next, Manchester United will take on Newcastle in the EFL Cup final at Wembley, while Barcelona will turn their focus to La Liga, taking on Almeria.
Eurosport