Maurizio Sarri 'agrees to become new Juventus manager on £6m deal'

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has reportedly agreed terms to take over at Juventus after Pep Guardiola rejected the Italians' advances.

The Serie A side are looking for a new manager following the announcement that Massimiliano Allegri will depart at the end of the season.

Manchester City's Guardiola was earmarked as their No 1 target, but the Spaniard is not interested in leaving his current job.

Sarri, who impressed during his time with Napoli, has been widely considered as the frontrunner and is now expected to be given the job after Chelsea's Europa League final against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho were also reported options for Juventus, but according to SNAI sportnews, Sarri has already reached an agreement with the club to replace Allegri.

They claim that Sarri stands to earn £6.1million a year on a three-year contract but will not be officially announced until after the Europa League final in Baku.

The Italian boss will now need to discuss a financial package with Chelsea in efforts to force through his exit.

Sarri has come under heavy criticism from large sections of the Chelsea supporters after an underwhelming first season in England and his time at Stamford Bridge now appears to be drawing to a close.

He will however have the chance to win his first piece of silverware as a manager when his side take on Arsenal in the Europa League final.

Sarri's future is expected to become clearer after Wednesday's showpiece final while Frank Lampard has been touted as an early candidate to replace him as manager.

